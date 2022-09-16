AUBURN — With more and more rural DeKalb County residents running utilities under county roadways, the DeKalb County Commissioners jumped on the opportunity to create an ordinance to head off any issues in the future.
The Commissioners began work on the ordinance after brief discussion on the issue at the Aug. 1 meeting.
It was at that time that County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said more and more residents are running utilities under the roadway to existing structures. In many cases, he said the utilities are coming from residential properties and going to garages or barns.
It was at that meeting that Commissioner Todd Sanderson said, “We might want to set a standard now.”
That’s what the commissioners did, approving an ordinance in reference to those landowners who run utilities under a roadway in DeKalb County after a brief public hearing which saw no objection on Monday.
The ordinance strictly addresses private work as companies running public utilities under the roadway already have a set of guidelines in which they must follow. Those public utilities participate in a program that allows utility lines to be located and marked properly through Indiana 811.
Landowners must now seek a permit to bore under county roads and county right-of-ways or to cross-cut along those county roads or right-of-ways to install buried lines for water, electric, natural gas, sanitary lines, television and internet and drain lines and storm water lines.
Contractors or individuals must submit the proper paperwork with the DeKalb County Highway Department before any work can be done. Permits are $500 for an open cross-cut and $100 for a bore under a county highway right-of-way. If the county highway superintendent determines signs must be erected on each side of the highway, the fee is $200 plus the cost of the signs.
The ordinance also stipulates the minimum depth of 60 inches below ground-level. The permitee is responsible for all maintenance to the area
The ordinance also sets penalties for those who don’t comply with a fine of $1,000 for those that fail to comply and $500 per day until a permit is acquired. If no permit is acquired, $500 a day until any damage done to the county road right-of-way is remedied to the satisfaction of the county highway superintendent.
With its approval on Monday, the ordinance is now in effect.
No decision on county’s buggy-ordinance
Discussion continues on a proposed update to a 1983 horse-drawn vehicle ordinance within the county. The commissioners are still mulling over the proper license fee to attach to the ordinance, after local residents voiced their opinions during a public hearing on Aug. 22.
The commissioners continue to compare the license fee and the cost to repair the roadways that are damaged by the horseshoes and wagon wheels. They all admit no matter what the fee, it won’t pay for the damage that will be done to the roadways of DeKalb County.
Sanderson spoke out Monday saying, “If we don’t charge enough, we aren’t going to be able to fix the roads. If we are going to charge a minimal fee, we might as well not charge one.”
In another breath, though, Sanderson said the board has to be reasonable in its fee. “I don’t want to fleece anyone.”
All three commissioners have different views on the issue, with Commissioner Mike Watson championing the notion that a lower fee should be assessed to encourage voluntary compliance to the ordinance.
Commission President William Hartman is on the other end of the spectrum, proposing a slightly higher fee of $350 a license. His proposal would allow those residents operating a horse-drawn vehicle to move license plates between vehicles if they chose. It would also mean that most Amish families would end up buying multiple plates to allow for the use of more than one vehicle or wagon at a time.
The current Amish population, which mainly lives in southeast DeKalb County, is around 400 residents. With a $250 fee, the original proposed fee, the county would bring in around $100,000 a year if each of the 400 residents purchased a license. At $350, it would be $140,000.
Discussion on the issue will continue as the commissioners attempt to come up with a consensus on the issue. Sanderson said he was going to seek out additional information on the issue by talking with representatives from the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association and the Amish community.
