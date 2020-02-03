Eight local residents have earned their degrees from Western Governors University.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 167,000 students from across the nation since its inception in 1997.
The local graduates:
* Jacob Butler of Auburn has earned a Master of Science, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance degree.
* Lisa Hensinger of Auburn has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
* Donna Hitzeman of Auburn has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
* Thomas Schoegler of Auburn has earned an MBA, Healthcare Management degree.
* Rachel Schwartz of Auburn has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
* Angela Comment of Garrett has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
* Andrea Farnsworth of Hamilton has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree.
* Maura Hantz of Hamilton has earned a Master of Science, Nursing — Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN) degree.
WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since Oct. 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.
The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, two months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, six months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money, the university said.
