AUBURN — A tool to help pay for Auburn’s growth began its journey to approval Tuesday.
An enlargement and time extension of Auburn’s economic redevelopment area gained the endorsement of the Auburn Redevelopment Commission. The Plan Commission and Common Council also will vote in the next few weeks on the expansion of tax-increment financing.
“There’s going to be some needs — some major needs. TIF is one way to help fund that,” Mayor Mike Ley told the Redevelopment Commission in a noon meeting at City Hall.
Ley noted “a strong desire to do more in downtown Auburn” and “strong visions … for future development west auburn” lie in the future.
“As those visions become the reality. So comes the need for infrastructure,” Ley said. “I foresee a very strong future for Auburn.”
Ley said future plans include “many many things that are in the backdrop, that are not public,” in addition to projects that have been revealed, such as the new Credent Wealth Management building coming to 200 E. 7th St.
Tax increment financing uses the property taxes on new construction to pay for improvements such as utilities and roads.
A parking garage that has been proposed near the Credent Wealth Management building could be a part of downtown needs, Ley said. Downtown water mains, 120 years old, also need attention, the mayor added.
The plan endorsed Tuesday adds most of downtown Auburn to the city’s tax-increment financing district. That is a first for the city, which previously has used TIF chiefly for undeveloped land.
Other additions include the site of a new Dollar General store at 433 W. 7th St. and land nearby, as well as the site of Taylor Rental on S.R. 8 west.
The plan extends the time period for existing areas in the TIF district, mostly in west Auburn, out to 2045. New portions of the district also would expire in 2045.
The plan also establishes a development area where TIF revenue can be spent. It mostly overlaps the tax collection district, but is slightly larger.
