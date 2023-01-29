AUBURN — Auburn Essential Services will no longer offer television services to customers.
The announcement was posted Friday on the City of Auburn's website.
"As the television landscape continues to drastically change due to the rise of internet-based streaming services the Auburn Essential Services has made the tough decision to no longer offer television services to its customers.
"Although AES will no longer be providing TV, to stay in alignment with our customer service values, we are happy to assist our valued customers that may need help with this transition,” said Susan Geyer, AES department head.
With additional changes on the horizon for the television industry, it is quickly moving away from the traditional format to a more a la carte individual network subscription model, the news posting said.
"This among other things, has caused the cost of operating traditional television to skyrocket in recent years. In early 2020, AES made efforts to reduce its operating costs by migrating to a streaming platform of its own.
“Regrettably, the operating costs and continual quality issues with the streaming service vendors are not in line with the value of service we strive to provide,” Geyer said. “We have now reached a level that we believe is unsustainable as a local provider, forcing us to make the tough decision to get out of the TV sales and operating business.”
The news release said AES’s staff and city administration understand the inconvenience this may cause and are committed to assisting our valued customers.
"With the industry shifting, some of these platforms offer local channels and cloud recording making them a good value and a great companion to AES internet service. These services will benefit from AES’s reliable, unmetered internet and its industry leading managed Wi-Fi," the news release said.
Customers with questions or in need of assistance may call the AES office at 333-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.