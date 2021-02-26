WATERLOO — Students in DeKalb Middle School’s seventh-grade Fusion composition class engaged in a partnership beyond the school walls Wednesday with a little help from technology.
As the students try to establish the probable cause of 19th-century poet Edgar Allan Poe’s death, they will be assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Auburn Police Department, and the Casa Grande Police Department in Arizona.
Each class period has a different officer supporting its work. Wednesday, the officers introduced themselves virtually, explained their roles and responsibilities, and defined probable cause for the students.
The students are formulating their final theories of Poe’s death using evidence from different media sources in an argumentative essay. They then will present their arguments in a two-minute video for the police officers to view.
The final step is an informational writing that shows the officers probable cause of their theories. Students get to choose the informational form that best suits their work. The only requirements are that they inform using multiple text structures.
Some students may write charging affidavits, incidents reports and autopsy reports. Others may write a news article or obituary, and still others may come up with a totally different and creative way to inform the officer of their theory. The officers then will choose the piece that best establishes probable cause.
Once the students begin work on the informational writing, they will have a day during class to collaborate with their officer, asking questions, clarifying and getting advice on strengthening their probable cause.
Students will submit their informational pieces to the officers, who will then determine who did the most effective job of establishing probable cause in their informational writing.
The school gave special thanks to officers Brady Thomas, Ben Rice, Josh Heffelfinger, David Bundy, Logan Cochran and Jeffrey Thornton for the time and patience they are extending to give the students an authentic learning and writing experience.
