WATERLOO — DeKalb High School Associate Principal Carrie Wisehart has been named the 2022 Northeast Indiana Remarkable Woman by WANE TV.
Tom Antisdel, vice president and general manager of WANE-15, presented Wisehart with a check for $1,000 to give to a charity of her choice. Wisehart chose to donate the money to the DeKalb Central Foundation, which assists students, families, teachers, staff, clubs, organizations, and extra-curricular activities at DeKalb Central Schools.
Mike Watson, foundation president, accepted the gift on behalf of the foundation.
