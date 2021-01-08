AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has announced its winter edition of “Read. Do. Explore.” has begun. The program is offered twice a year — in the winter and summer.
The goal of “Read. Do. Explore.” is to offer programs and activities within a general theme. This winter’s theme is the arts, and the more people engage with the library and get creative, the more they can enter to win prizes. To get started, everything can be found at www.epl.lib.in.us/rde.
People who do not have regular internet access can come to the library or call 925-2414, ext. 508, and the library staff will help them navigate their options.
There are six ways to enter to win grand prizes: meet a reading goal; meet a research goal; “attend” a virtual library program; use art to express yourself; Use Kanopy, Hoopla, Libby, or other library services online; and go on EckhArt Quest;
This edition of EckhArt Quest is all about finding and experiencing public art through a scavenger hunt. The hunt can be done independently or as a family.
Those entering to win grand prizes can pick from the following: Kindle Fire HD 10 Tablet; Clixo Rainbow Pack Set; Eat Around Auburn, featuring gift cards to Pizza Forum, Jalapeno’s, and Salvatori’s; Drink Around Auburn, featuring gift cards to Auburn Brewing Company, Byler Lane Winery and Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room; A Day Out in Auburn, featuring gift cards to 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Classic City Cookies, and Hang 10 Tropical Desserts; a $50 gas card; a $50 DoorDash gift card for contact-free delivery options; a $50 Walmart gift card; and an art set, featuring colored pencils, polymer clay, creative journal, watercolors and brushes.
People may participate without entering to win a grand prize.
“With the financial struggles of this past year, we really wanted to make sure that our grand prizes included gift cards to help support the needs of our patrons as well as supporting our local businesses that have always done so much to partner with the library and help their community,” said library programming and outreach manager Jamie Long.
To help build home libraries, free prize books also are available to all every week when they participate in “Read. Do. Explore.”
The library’s virtual and independently led programs include opportunities for a variety of ages and interests.
Bird Bingo is an opportunity to find and identify the winter birds that reside in the community. Each week, the library releases a new bingo card, available on social media or at the library, featuring different birds. The goal is to find as many birds as possible, and if you get a bingo, even better.
Cooking Across America features art that can be created in the kitchen. Each Friday a new episode will be posted on the library’s Facebook and YouTube Channel. Library staff will be creating regional dishes found in the library’s AtoZ Food America database and making them step-by-step. Those watching can cook along or learn about new types of food.
The library also is offering a variety of storytime options for families. Every Tuesday there are live storytimes airing on Zoom at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. If tuning in live isn’t convenient, online storytimes, featuring Caldecott illustrators, post on the library’s Facebook and YouTube channel every Sunday at 10 a.m. Virtual Babies and Books posts on the library’s Facebook and YouTube channel every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Babies and Books is designed to build early literacy skills for infants, babies and young toddlers.
For those wanting to get artistic, art demonstrations featuring various styles and types of art post every Thursday at 11 a.m. the library’s Facebook and YouTube channel. Supplies are available in weekly art-to-go bags at the Main Library or via curbside and delivery.
“We aren’t stopping there. We have some exciting things in the works, too. Our Dungeons & Dragons program is about to take flight, so to speak. Those that want to join us in the classic role-playing and strategy game can sign up online or by contacting the library. We will also be creating a new local history video, this one exploring some true crime of years past, along with opportunities to sip and create and learn more about mental health,” Long said.
“Engaging with any or all of these programs is an opportunity to submit a grand prize entry. The more you enter, the more likely you are to win.”
While a library card is not required to participate in “Read. Do. Explore.” or any other library program, the library encourages anyone who does not have a card to sign up for one. Not only does a library card give patrons the opportunity to check out items in the library’s collection, which includes things like WiFi hotspots, cake pans, crutches, a KitchenAid mixer, vinyl records, video games, TV shows, documentaries, movies, audiobooks, games, and, of course, books, having a library card also gives patrons access to the library’s online resources such as streaming movies, music, television, audiobooks and Great Courses.
