AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson Monday floated an idea of turning unused property at the DeKalb County Airport into housing that potentially could be owned by pilots using the facility.
“We’ve talked in the past about the airport, and the airport’s (runway) growing to 7,000 feet. That’s going to bring a lot of bigger jets in, a lot of business. I’d like to see the airport self-sustaining some day if possible instead of being a tax item,” Sanderson said.
“I’ve got an idea. The Wallace farm there was purchased because that airport was going to have an intersecting runway at one point — 110 acres, 120 that we acquired — and I don’t see that land being developed in the next few decades anyway for any purpose, industrial-wise.
“I’d love to get ahold of a builder and talk about putting a housing addition in there, where pilots could have access to a hangar or even have their hangar at their house, have access to the runway. I think we could sell those lots.
“I think we’d get 100 lots in there and sell them anywhere between 50 (thousand) and 100,000 (dollars) each, somewhere between 5 million and 10 million to the county. And then the taxes that would be generated off that currently dead land would be another, I don’t know, maybe up to $1 million a year in property taxes,” Sanderson said.
With the commissioner’s approval, Sanderson said he would talk to airport manager Russ Couchman and “bounce that off of him.”
“Creatively, I’d love to see that airport do something with land it’s never going to do anything with,” Sanderson said.
“It would be a great use of the land because pilots don’t care about the noise of airplanes. They want to live there. I just think the revenue that could come to the county would be huge, and it would be an ongoing revenue due to the property taxes. Just something to think about,” Sanderson went on.
The land is located to the south of the airport runway.
“It would just be one less burden on the taxpayer and might as well do something with the land because I just don’t see it — I see it sitting empty for 20 or 30 years doing beans at 250 an acre when it could do houses at $20,000 an acre in property tax,” Sanderson said.
“And this might be a way of offsetting any future wheel tax that might be enacted,” Commissioners’ President William Hartman said.
Sanderson noted any decisions would be up to the airport authority.
“It’s their deal. We can give them direction,” he added.
“It’s an interesting idea,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
Sanderson said he would talk to Couchman to see if he even is on board with having the discussion.
“I like the conversation,” Watson said.
“I’d like to see the county property, if possible, be converted to money-making, get the burden off our taxpayers if possible,” Sanderson said. “I’ll have the initial conversation. I’ll report, and it might just be pie in the sky stuff, but I think it could be done.”
“I’d say dig into that,” Hartman told Sanderson.
