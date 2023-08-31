DeKalb County logo

AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson Monday floated an idea of turning unused property at the DeKalb County Airport into housing that potentially could be owned by pilots using the facility.

“We’ve talked in the past about the airport, and the airport’s (runway) growing to 7,000 feet. That’s going to bring a lot of bigger jets in, a lot of business. I’d like to see the airport self-sustaining some day if possible instead of being a tax item,” Sanderson said.

