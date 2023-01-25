Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 18-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
James Handshoe, 37, of the 100 block of Sammy Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Jennifer Graves, 38, of the 2900 block of S.R. 1, Angola, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony; and distribution of intimate image, a Class A misdemeanor.
Darren Meyers, 38, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sierra Montoya, 29, of the 1500 block of Connie Jean Boulevard, Garrett, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
William Zink, 42, of the 4700 block of C.R. 40A, Auburn, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Keith Hopkins, 59, of the 3700 block of Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Jan. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Rosales, 34, of Warren, Michigan, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Megan Limecooly, 26, of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Russell Johnson, 55, of the 800 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Stoner, 51, of the 3000 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested at 4:13 a.m. Jan. 21 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tony Books, 39, of Churubusco, was arrested at 5:03 Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Devon Posey, 29, of the 3000 block of South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:28 a.m. Jan. 21 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Nolan Wilson, 27, of the 3800 block of Brentwood, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Jan. 22 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Warfield, 34, of Hudson, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Marcus Parson, 24, of the 1400 block of Swinney Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging resisting law enforcement while using a vehicle and residential entry, both Level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and reckless driving, both Class C misdemeanors.
Skyler Lockwood, 26, of the 2300 block of C.R. 32, Auburn, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a theft charge, a Class B misdemeanor.
