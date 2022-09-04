The DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Inc. raised $175 for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry during an event Sunday at the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Museum. The event, Made in DeKalb County: A Celebration of Agriculture highlights some of DeKalb County’s agriculture. Sarah Delbecq organizer of the event, said she believed the first-year event was a successful one, which she is looking to improve for next year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.