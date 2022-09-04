The DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Inc. raised $175 for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry during an event Sunday at the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association Museum. The event, Made in DeKalb County: A Celebration of Agriculture highlights some of DeKalb County’s agriculture. Sarah Delbecq organizer of the event, said she believed the first-year event was a successful one, which she is looking to improve for next year.
Raising funds for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
Andy Barrand
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Adele wins Creative Arts Emmy for One Night Only special
- Idris Elba will relax on his 50th birthday
- Donald Trump makes another hint at 2024 White House bid
- Sheep symposium coming to Shipshewana
- Raising funds for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
- Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
- Jack Whitehall's parents wished he was more like Benedict Cumberbatch
- John Boyega was 'hungry for the right kind of role' after Star Wars
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn Crossing to feature Chipotle
- $3 million in TIF dollars will benefit new development
- Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
- Citizens helping police in Wawaka
- Hamilton bar prepares to greet holiday with signature beer
- KPD investigating Sunset Park suicide
- Kendallville woman injured after collision with train
- Toboggan getting $1.3 million upgrade
- Fort Wayne man flown from crash
- Slattery joins Parkview Physicians Group
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.