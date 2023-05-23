AUBURN — Junior Auburn Main Street (J-AMS) is a group of high school students who are committed to improving the local community.
The group focuses on projects that impact the Auburn community, and hopes to make an impact on the county’s facilities.
While reviewing how they wanted to impact the community, all members agreed that park facilities could benefit from some updating.
“We all have enjoyed utilizing everything the parks have to offer with our friends and families, and agreed that it would be beneficial to update the water fountains to help ensure others visit longer and explore more of our wonderful community. With your help we will add and update accessible water stations across the community to upgrade the community experiences at our wonderful parks,” the group stated in a news release.
J-AMS is working with the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority, Patronicity, in a program called CreatINg Places, a crowdfunding grant to make an impact in communities.
The kick off for this grant is today, May 23, and the group has 30 days to meet its goal of raising $17,500 to be able to be awarded the grant match from IHCDA.
The group said the community has recognized the need for updated water fountains in all parks of Auburn as seen in the community plan.
“It is essential that the water reciprocals are updated so that they are ADA compliant, and are efficient and accessible to all. These new water fountains also come equipped with a water bottle refill station, ensuring that everyone can have access to water without having to pay at a concession stand, if one even exists at that park, few parks have them,” the group said.
“We are hoping to be able to move forward with our plans to upgrade water stations soon so that our community will be able to use these facilities when the warm weather seasons arrive. In order to accomplish our goals, we will need a total of $35,000 to complete this project.”
The group hopes to add water fountains to the following Auburn parks: Skate Park, Thomas Park, Smith Park, Memorial Park, Eckhart Park, Rieke Park, Eckhart Park office, Rieke Park Lodge, Rieke north ball diamond, Rieke south ball diamond.
If the group raises more than $35,000, the remaining money will go toward updating elements of park bathrooms. This will include hand washing stations, adding mirrors, hand drying stations, and other hygiene or comfort needs.
Donations can be made online at: https://www.patronicity.com/project/community_water_fountain_fund. The fundraising goal must be reached by 7 p.m. June 22.
Offline by cash or check may be sent to P.O. Box 6076 Auburn, IN 46706. For questions or more information, contact Austin Macy at austin@jkruseeducation.org.
