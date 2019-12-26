AUBURN — In the final public meeting of his 20 years as mayor of Auburn, Norm Yoder cemented the last piece of his legacy.
Thursday morning at City Hall, Yoder signed a contract to build a new skatepark on the site of the former city swimming pool on South Cedar Street.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and safety approved a $345,000 contract with Hunger Skateparks of Bloomington, which also designed the park. Construction is scheduled to start around April 1.
The mayor shared the moment with Royce Linstromberg, 13, one of two Auburn teenage skating enthusiasts who spent nearly two years helping Yoder plan the project.
Yoder said Linstromberg and Tim O’Keefe, also 13, traveled with him to visit skateparks in other cities, reviewed the designs and helped him with fundraising.
“I’m happy this is getting done,” Linstromberg told the board. “I think this will help the skateboarding community keep skateboarders off private property,” reducing damage.
Yoder said he had been working for 10 years toward a skatepark, but in previous attempts, skateboarders failed to stay committed to the project.
This time, he said, “Royce and Tim kept coming back, and we kept moving forward.” He described the two boys as “very loyal,” adding, “Without them, I wouldn’t have done it.”
Earlier plans involved other sites, but the chosen site became available when the pool closed forever at the end of the 2017 season.
Looking at design sketches of the park, Yoder and Linstromberg pointed out its features, including bowls of 3 feet and 7 1/2 feet deep at the south end of the site.
The rest of the park offers elements for skating tricks such as a concrete staircase with a handrail, horizontal bars and a quarter-pipe. The site follows the footprint of the former pool, covering approximately 9,000 square feet.
Yoder is raising money for the skatepark through private donations and has collected $230,000 so far.
“We’ve got a little gap we have to close” in the funding, he said. “We have a little work to do yet, but it’s going to happen.”
City Attorney Erik Weber pledged that his law firm will make a donation to the skate park.
Weber thanked Yoder for the opportunity to serve as city attorney for the last 20 years. He presented Yoder with a novel by John Grisham as a retirement gift.
“Thanks for the trust you’ve shown in me for 20 years,” said Danny McAfee, who has served as one of Yoder’s appointed Board of Works members throughout Yoder’s five terms as mayor.
The other board member, Herb Horrom, expressed his gratitude for being appointed for the past six years.
“I couldn’t have done it without all my department heads,” Yoder said about his success as mayor.
“I’ve always waited to do this,” he added as the meeting adjourned, when instead of banging his gavel to end the proceedings, he dropped it to the floor.
