AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater continues its 12th season Friday at 7:30 p.m. with music by The Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs perform annually at the Outdoor Theater, bringing their style of ’50s and ’60s music to DeKalb County. The group brings back the days of bobby socks and hot rods, playing music from 1955-1969 including tunes from Buddy Holly, Bill Haley, the Beach Boys, the Beatles, Wilson Pickett, the Righteous Brothers, Chuck Berry, Martha and the Vandellas, Lesley Gore, the Chiffons and many more. Band members are Wayne Neukom, Bernie Stone, Bob Zmyslony, Kenny Taylor and Maggie Hawkins.
Gates wil open at 6 p.m. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Social distancing is required, and facial masks are encouraged. Due to COVID19, there is no food or drink served on the property. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, nett to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine. All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. The complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org, and the theater’s Facebook page carries the latest, up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.