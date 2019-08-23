BOSTON, Mass. — Hamilton native Britney Wildish has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) University. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing and will graduate from the Worcester, Massachusetts campus in 2019.
The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the academic term.
