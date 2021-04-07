WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will take the next step in a proposed facilities upgrade at its April school board meeting.
The district hosted a community meeting to discuss facilities upgrades Monday evening at DeKalb Middle School. Superintendent Steve Teders reviewed steps already taken by the district to identify facilities needs, including a facilities assessment, district tour and facilities master plan, which all are available on the district’s website.
The facilities master plan lists projects totaling $12.5 million that are considered to be “high priority.” Some of those projects already are ongoing. The plan lists “high-priority” projects totaling $11.1 million that could be potential 2021 bond projects and almost $876,000 of high-priority projects that could be financed through the district’s operations fund.
Responding to a question on the next steps to move forward with the upgrades, Teders and Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said the district will ask the school board for permission to advertise for a public hearing on the 2021 bond projects at the April board meeting, with public hearings taking place at board meetings in May and June.
It likely would be November until the district could sell bonds to raise money, Snider added.
The district considered safety and security; the number of students impacted by the upgrades; operational and maintenance efficiency; whether the upgrades meet the mission of the district; and community pride in prioritizing projects, Teders said.
High-priority potential 2021 bond projects are:
DeKalb High School
Replace paved tennis court surfaces; expand track to nine lanes; new weight room and wellness center; lighting; track fence replacement; install synthetic multi-use surface at Cecil E. Young Field; tennis court site improvement; press box expansion; agriculture shop room renovation; replace aging goal posts; reconfigure site and pathway entrances; and building exterior, masonry tuck-pointing and stucco repairs. The high school projects have a rough budget totaling $5.54 million.
DeKalb Middle School
Cafeteria upgrades; heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades; bleacher replacement; ceiling replacement; science room piping excavation and floor restoration; locker replacement; vinyl wall covering and flooring replacement; interior laminate door replacement; main canopy and entrance renovation; and science casework upgrades. The middle school projects have a rough budget totaling $5.47 million.
Transportation
Bus wash replacement, for a rough budget estimate of $125,000.
It is the district’s aim to maintain or decrease the debt service property tax rate as current debt expires, Teders and Snider said.
Emphasizing the need for facilities upgrades, Teders noted that DeKalb High School will be graduating its 54th class in June and many of its facilities have not been updated, to a great extent, over many of those years.
“And so, it’s just time. It’s time to bring our facilities up to a level, not to create the Taj Mahal, but can we make them possibly in the same level as what other students in other districts are experiencing. That’s just my personal opinion. I hope that you agree with me,” Teders said.
