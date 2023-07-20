BUTLER — A few years ago, the Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory board approved hiring paid, part-time firefighters to supplement the volunteer members of the department.
Wednesday, the fire territory approved hiring two paid, full-time firefighters — the first in the 127-year history of the department. In addition, the board authorized a paid, part-time fire chief.
The matter now goes before the full Butler City Council for final approval.
The fire territory board is comprised of Mayor Mike Hartman and council members Mark Cline and Eric Johnson, Wilmington Township Trustee Heather Bledsoe and township advisory board member David Capp. Capp was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
If the Butler council gives its approval, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said there are sufficient funds between the fire territory operating budget and the public safety local income tax accounts to pay salaries and benefits for the full-time firefighters. The part-time chief would be paid for from the fire operating fund.
The fire department currently has seven paid, part-time firefighters in addition to several volunteers.
“Since I’ve been (in office), there’s been discussion of going with some full-time firemen and possibly a full-time chief,” Hartman said Thursday.
“At first, I wasn’t 100% for it. I just had to see if the need was there,” he said. “The need is there.
“Even prior to me taking office, there had been talk about putting full-time firemen on or a chief as well. The talk has been going on for 8-10 years.
“When I presented it, I said, ‘The talk’s been out there long enough. It’s time to do something about it.’”
Recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters is difficult for fire departments throughout the country, and Butler is no exception. The part-time firefighters are presently on duty for eight-hour daytime shifts.
That was the primary factor, the mayor said. “Volunteerism has declined for the last 10 years, and maybe longer than that,” Hartman said. “Back when I was on the fire department, we had about 30 people on there.
“When you would go to the call, we had to pull a plug, and sometimes it was a cat fight to get that plug to be able to go,” he said.
“Now, you’re lucky to have four or five people show up sometimes, where back then, out of that 30, you’d have 20 show up.”
In addition, work schedules have changed and some employers are reluctant to allow employees to leave, the mayor noted.
The nature of the fire service has greatly changed as well. In each of the past two years, new records have been set. Through Wednesday’s meeting, Butler firefighters have responded to 307 calls. More than half — 154 in all — have been of the medical assist or assist the EMS crew.
It has not been determined how the full-time firefighters would be implemented. In some departments, full-time firefighters work eight-hour shifts while in other departments, they work 24 hours on, 48 hours off.
Hartman said a committee will be established — possibly with input from departments that already have paid, full-time firefighters — to determine shift coverage.
“We don’t know,” he said. “This is a first step of many steps. It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of questions to be asked of surrounding departments that do have full-time.
“Our number one priority is safety to the citizens of Butler and the county,” Hartman said. “You’ve got to be able to get those trucks out the door. We feel like this would be a good start.
“I’m pretty excited,” he continued. “We’re a busy department.”
With a new rescue-engine now in service, the fire territory board voted to sell the unit it replaced, a 1999 Pierce Saber engine, with an asking price of $45,000.
The truck would be offered first to any department in DeKalb County, and if not sold, it would be offered statewide. If it is still not sold, it would then be sold at auction, Eck said.
