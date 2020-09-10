AUBURN — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Auburn teenager.
The Auburn Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron David Smith, a 16-year-old white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.
Smith is missing from Auburn and was last seen on Wednesday at 10:10 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.
Anyone who has has any information on Aaron David Smith, contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.
