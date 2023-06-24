Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jonathan Snider, 35, of the 700 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. June 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Moody, 25, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. June 22 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Bobby Collins, 54, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. June 22 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear and driving while suspended, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
