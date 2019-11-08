AUBURN — What began as a vision to fulfill unmet needs in DeKalb County has grown from Upward Basketball and Cheerleading to opening of Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission.
“It has been a great 10 years here,” said Brad Harris, who is leaving as executive director of DCIC, the organization said Thursday.
Harris and his wife, Jolene, were called to minister to the DeKalb County community in 2009, when the DCIC consisted of seven board members and one executive director.
By meeting the need for Christian-based recreation for children and moving on to open Cup of Cold Water soup kitchens, physical needs were being met.
Partnering with the Department of Child Services to provide Covered With Love backpacks to children removed from methamphetamine homes was a service that took on a life of its own, the agency said.
Garrett Impact, Single and Parenting, and Financial Peace University were offered throughout the community and focused on emotional needs.
More recently, Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission opened its doors and began serving women from DeKalb and neighboring counties. The mission addresses physical, emotional and spiritual needs.
“The Harris family has served DeKalb County faithfully for the past 10 years, however, they are aware that God calls us to new service, and that is the case herein,” DCIC said in a news release.
“We aren’t sad, but excited to see what God has planned for the future of the DCIC and all of DeKalb County,” Harris said in the release. “We are also eager to see what new adventures await our family.”
Marisa McKenzie will be elevated to the executive director position at DCIC.
“Marisa is right where God wants her; leading a women’s gospel rescue mission in DeKalb County. I am excited to see what is in store and how this ministry will be blessed as it continues to grow and impact lives,” Harris said.
McKenzie is becoming well known in the DeKalb County area and is committed to serving the ministry through Hearten House, DCIC said.
Entering 2020, Hearten House will become the singular focus of the DCIC.
“As has been our history, we focus on the greatest needs of our community — that great need is a rescue mission for women,” said Joe Heins, DCIC board president. “Hearten House is becoming an anchor program, a program that will become a beacon of hope for the lost.”
DCIC said its Covered With Love program already has been put to rest, as there no longer is a need in the community for that ministry.
Cup of Cold Water will remain in service through the end of 2019. The host churches are in conversation about how they would like to proceed, DCIC added.
The DCIC board of directors said it wishes Harris and his family well as they transition into their new calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.