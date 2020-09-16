AUBURN — The City of Auburn’s proposed 2021 operating budget is only 1.9% higher than this year, Mayor Mike Ley said Tuesday.
The plan represents an increase of $353,000 in a total budget of $18.6 million, Ley told Auburn Common Council members.
The increase is less than half of the 4% state guidelines would allow, Ley said.
Council members passed the budget in the first of two required votes.
The budget is “as conservative as we could be and still provide the service that we want to,” Ley said. Working with the city’s new financial consultants from the Baker Tilley firm, the budget is based on true expenses over the last four years, he added.
Although the overall increase is lower, city department heads can give their employees pay raises up to 5%, based on performance, Ley said.
“This is not an across-the-board, every employee gets 5%,” he added.
Major projects included in the budget are a separation of storm sewers and replacement of water lines on North Union Street, Ley said. The city also will extend Lenora Lane from Holiday Inn to the rear entrance of a new Sterling Senior Living complex under construction on west S.R. 8.
Large components of the budget include the fire territory fund at $2.7 million, police department at $2.2 million, three funds for streets totaling $2.2 million and the park and recreation fund at $1.1 million.
Council members learned that a larger budget for city utilities and a proposal for elected officials’ salaries will be presented at their next meeting, Oct. 6.
