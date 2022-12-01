WATERLOO — Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St., has released its schedule of events for December.
• Senior exercise class, Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 at 10 a.m., all experience levels invited.
• Adult dance exercise class, Tuesdays, Dec. 6 and 13 at 5 p.m., and Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10 at 9:30 a.m., all experience levels invited.
• Crochet Club, Thursdays, Dec. 1 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.
• Homeschool Hangout, Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Join other homeschool families for educational activities and games.
• Senior Games and Gather, Mondays, Dec. 5 and 19 at 10 a.m.
• Weekly Storytime, every Tuesday at 10 a.m. All ages are welcome.
• Family Storytime, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.
• Sensory Storytime, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. This story and craft session will be adapted for those who experience sensory overload.
• Teen craft, DIY marble coffee cup, Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., for ages 12 and above, registration is encouraged.
• Winter reading, Dec. 9 through Jan. 28. Read to earn prizes or read away fines. Stop in the library to sign up and receive a punch card. Each book read equals one punch.
• Take-and-make crafts, bags are put out on Fridays and are available while supplies last.
• Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For the most current information, visit the library’s website, waterloo.lib.in.us, and social media pages.
