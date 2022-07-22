AUBURN — The cream of the crop.
DeKalb County 4-H showed the best it has to offer, recognizing its outstanding youth at the summer awards program Thursday in Middaugh Hall.
Of the many award recipients, Daniel Bennett, Lydia Bennett, Baylee Doster, Matthias Hefty, Grace Kreischer and Lydia Rigby received Tops in 4-H awards.
Doster and Hefty, both members of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H club, also earned Master Achiever awards.
Hefty, 17, son of David and Stacy Hefty, will be a junior at DeKalb High School.
He has been involved in 4-H since third grade, beginning with tractor poster and electricity for summer projects, then showed goats and pigs.
Doster, 17, is the daughter of Todd and Rhonda Doster. An eight-year 4-H member, she will be a junior at DeKalb High School.
In the summer, she does projects in the modern meals, foods, foods-preserved and recycling categories. She shows swine, goats and rabbits in the fall.
Both Doster and Hefty said 4-H has given them confidence and experience that will serve them well going forward.
What asked what she enjoys most about 4-H, Doster replied, “Making memories with my friends. Just the experience and getting the responsibilities I need to learn for my future.
“I have gotten better with time management and what is important,” she continued, explaining how 4-H has shaped her. “Communication with other people and helping me speak in front of people.”
Doster said she wants to attend college to become a veterinary technician.
“It’s really helped me responsibility-wise in keeping track of my animals and taking care of them correctly and also completing my projects,” Hefty said. “It’s just helped me be more outgoing and making it easier for me to talk to others.”
His future plans include attending college to pursue a business degree, possibly at Purdue University.
Ten-year awards were presented to Logan Capp, Kenna Close, Lucas Days, Colton Eads, Autumn Forti, Eva Hallman, Madison Haynes, Lydia Hyde, Matthew Jacobs, Graham Kelham, Elizabeth Kruse, Lucas LaRowe, Braelyn May, Faith McClain, Victoria Moughler, Avery Neuer, Victoria Perkins, Whittney Pfefferkorn, Marshal Rohrbach, Marisa Shull, Madilynn Snyder, Kara Surface, Lane Sutton, Carlie Taylor, Rowan Tinker and Sydney Yoder.
Nine-year awards were presented to Madison Albaugh, Gabriel Barton, Lydia Bennett, Kaitlyn Blair, Cody Collins, Luke Collins, Lillian Cserep, Tim DePew, Nate Fillenwarth, Bailey Kelham, Grace Kreischer, Braeson Kruse, Haiden Lockwood, Alyssa Martin, Grace McClain, Mykah McCray, Caeden Moughler, Briar Munsey, Amarra Nester, Emma Peckhart, Evelyn Pepple, Brooke Pittman, Gabe Pranger, Meredith Reith, Anna Schwartz, Bryonna Steckley, Luca Stevens, Lydia Strong, Emilia Taylor, Morgan Thrush, Ryan Traxler, Hayden Williams and Kyle Yoder.
Farm Tenure awards were presented to Autumn Forti and Faith McClain.
