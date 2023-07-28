WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday voted to accept two generous grants for the DeKalb High School Baron Advanced Manufacturing Program.
Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said the James Foundation has pledged $250,000 to be directed toward BAM programming, which will launch this fall.
The Don Wood Foundation has committed up to $500,000 toward the purchase of equipment to support BAM, Vaughn said. The foundation will grant $200,000 upon receipt of a signed grant agreement and an additional match of up to $300,000 will be available when the district secures at least $500,000 from other sources, Vaughn said.
BAM is a collaborative program that connects students with local manufacturing companies. Manufacturing partners provide students with real-world experiences in manufacturing processes and technologies. Paid internships are available for seniors in the program and all students will learn manufacturing fundamentals.
“This generous funding will be used towards purchasing hands-on industrial automation and advanced manufacturing coursework equipment and materials to be utilized by students enrolled in the Baron Advanced Manufacturing program,” Vaughn said in a memorandum to the board.
“I would like to add that we had our advisory board meeting this week and Purdue is holding a summit for advanced manufacturing programs across the state and they’ve asked us to be guest speakers for this summit, one of two schools that have launched programs,” Vaughn said. “And the reason they asked us to present … because we have such a unique hybrid program that we’ve kind of developed ourselves, and some of you have been with us through the inception. It doesn’t look like anything else in the state.”
Also Tuesday:
• The board approved Danielle Mazur and Grant Treesh to serve as co-directors of district transportation.
Craig Long resigned from the director of transportation position earlier this summer to live and work closer to his family in Tennessee, Superintendent Steve Teders noted.
He said the district posted the position internally, believing there would be interest from current staff members within the department.
Teders said feedback was solicited from current transportation department staff, which was helpful in determining the type of leader needed for the department.
Five staff members applied and were interviewed, with three advancing to the final interview stage, the board heard.
“After the final interview, two candidates quickly rose to the top of the list. Each candidate has a unique skill set which complemented the other,” Teders added.
Treesh currently is the lead technician and has been employed by the district for the past eight years.
“Over the years, he has been a loyal and dedicated district employee. His knowledge and skill set in and around a predominantly propane bus fleet is well established and a credit to him for his continued passion to learn and to become better as a technician and leader within the department,” Teders said in a memorandum to the board.
The board approved a 260-day schedule with a base salary of $63,500 with director benefits included.
Mazur currently is the routing specialist within the transportation department and has been employed by the district for the past four years.
“Her involvement as routing specialist has been instrumental in finding ways to transport our students more effectively, efficiently and safely. Her passion to progress the department in a positive direction is only outmatched by her desire to do what’s best for the kids,” Teders said.
The board approved a 260-day schedule for Mazur with a base salary of $63,500 with director benefits included.
The board also authorized Teders to post for and hire a part-time transportation secretary and routing position for up to 20 hours a week with an hourly pay range beginning at $13.50-$17.50 to $20-$25.50 and a part-time transportation technician for up to 20 hours a week with an hourly pay range of $21.50-$30.
The new structure will potentially save the district about $20,000, Teders told the board.
• The board approved a service agreement for mental health services and professional development services with the Otis R. Bowen Center. The Bowen Center will continue to provide three pre-paid sessions for each eligible student who is referred for the service.
Beginning this school year, the Bowen Center also will be providing appropriately credentialed staff members for skills coach services in the schools. These services may include such skills training services to students as verbal de-escalation, mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotion regulation and interpersonal effectiveness, Vaughn explained. Skills coaches may also provide social skills groups when applicable, provide parental contact and family support services as applicable, and collaborate with school staff to coordinate and evaluate students care plans, services and student outcomes, Vaughn said.
