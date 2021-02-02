AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership on Tuesday announced plans this week to create a modern co-working and collaboration space in the heart of DeKalb County.
“The Hub,” located in the chamber’s longtime office at 208 S. Jackson St., Auburn, will house entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits and provide a space for gathering, collaborating and learning.
“The Hub will be a place where ideas are conceived and plans are generated to propel our community and region forward in new and innovative ways,” Chamber executive Shannon Carpenter said. “We are forming strong partnerships to best utilize this space for the community.”
One of those partnerships is with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, which will be holding classes at The Hub including dual-credit, dual-enrollment, traditional face-to-face and webcast course offerings. Having a classroom in downtown Auburn will make degrees, certifications and training programs more accessible for the DeKalb County community, the chamber said.
“This new partnership with the DeKalb Chamber highlights Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s dedication to bringing a world-class, affordable education to everyone in our northeast Indiana communities,” said Jerrilee Mosier, chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw. “Creating a space for our students and the broader DeKalb County public helps us meet students where they are and support a robust economy.”
The Hub will feature a mixed co-working space including open concept hoteling stations, five private offices and an “any-meeting-ready” conference room equipped with click-to-share presentation technology and virtual meeting hardware for high-quality meetings in person or online.
Five tenants already have been signed including Index Resource Center, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning, Surefire Sales Solutions and others.
“For those who need to swing in and work for an hour between meetings, the co working space will remain free and accessible to our members. For those looking to use the space on a more frequent and regular basis, we will offer a subscription program that includes additional benefits to operate your business,” Carpenter said.
The modern industrial space will have amenities such as a hospitality bar sponsored by 1st Source Bank, where co-workers and guests can grab a drink and snack giving the space a homey feel, the chamber said. A variety of workspaces will include a large island, flex-use training tables and a restaurant-style Small Talk booth sponsored by FXI.
Guests will be greeted by a friendly face at the reception area sponsored by Tempus Technologies. A pallet wall and mural featuring local landmarks will give a warm welcome to guests and co-workers alike.
Both co-workers and the community will be invited to use the Ivy Tech Collaboration Space. The conference room will feature a 72-inch TV with one-click presentation software, cameras, microphones and a conference phone system “to make it feel like everyone is in the room with you, no matter where they’re at,” the chamber said. Users can group tables into classroom arrangements, U-shape, or pods to accommodate any type of meeting or presentation.
“Looking to launch a business? Surround yourself with like-minded people and benefit from low overhead by leasing an office for a longer stay. All utilities, internet, and commercial printer included!” the chamber’s announcement said.
Work on the space already is underway. The major renovation project began in late December and the chamber hopes it will be complete by late spring, the announcement said.
The Chamber offered all of its existing furniture and office supplies to nonprofits and small businesses at no cost to make room for the new improvements. In doing so, the Chamber impacted more than a half-dozen organizations. One nonprofit, Fremont Youth and Community Outreach Food Pantry, took to social media recognizing the Chamber for the gift that saved the organization $1,100, allowing it to provide an additional 5,500 pounds of food to its clients.
The Chamber still is seeking strategic partners to see the project to completion. Interested parties can contact Carpenter at shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com or 925-2100.
“Supporting The Hub is a great way to promote your business and have high visibility with a variety of demographics in DeKalb County,” Carpenter said. “In supporting The Hub you are support entrepreneurship, continual learning, collaboration and community development in DeKalb County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.