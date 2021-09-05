AUBURN — Jim Alspaugh purchased his first car, a 1953 Mercury Monterey, in the spring of 1961. He was 17 years old and paid $300 for the vehicle.
Decades later, Alspaugh, of Noble County brought what he calls “my first car” to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Downtown Cruise-In Friday, but not before navigating several detours and bumps along the road.
The car was built in Wayne, Michigan, on July 24, 1953 and had a price tag of $2,244 when new.
After purchasing the car in 1961, he sold it in July 1962 to a friend in Kendallville for $200.
In September 1973, Alspaugh located the car in a barn in Kendallville, bought it for $20, and spent the next seven years, partially restoring it before putting it in storage.
In 1985, he placed the car in his barn in Churubusco and covered it up. In April 2006, Alspaugh said he uncovered the car, pumped up the tires, cleared out the walnuts that the squirrels had deposited over the previous 21 years, and pulled it out.
The restoration took 26 months to complete and was finished in June 2008. The body and paint work took 487 hours to complete.
“It’s just like it was when I had it when I was 17,” Alspaugh said.
For Stewart Rosendaul, what has flourished into a 36-year-long love of his 1950 Mercury began as an “obscure ad” in a Toledo newspaper.
Rosendaul, of Bryan, Ohio, enthusiastically shared the story of his prized car during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Downtown Cruise-In Friday.
“I’ve always been a car nut my entire life,” Rosendaul admitted.
Rosendaul’s interest was piqued after reading an ad that stated, “1950 Mercury two-door sedan for sale,” and so he called the telephone number that was listed.
The seller, a man named Joe Paradise, wanted $4,000 for the car, so Rosendaul went to the bank, borrowed the money and asked that he be given the amount in cash, he said
“I stuck it in my pocket,” Rosendaul recalled.
Rosendaul was prepared to do some wheeling and dealing for the vehicle but realized it was a non-starter when Paradise told him, “If you want the car, it’s $4,000, or you’re wasting my time,” he said.
“So I paid it,” Rosendaul said with a smile.
Since Rosendaul acquired the car, it has undergone a complete “metamorphosis,” he said, both mechanically and features of the vehicle’s interior.
The car sports pewter green paint and the inscription, “Sally’s Clown.”
Sally, Rosendaul said, is his “bride of 53 years.”
“Guess who’s the clown?” he quipped.
The car also features a 1938 Cadillac LaSalle transmission, a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado engine, open side pipes and a vinyl top.
“I drive it often,” he said, adding that he has attended all of the ACD Festival’s Downtown Cruise-Ins, as well as some of the downtown Thursday cruise-ins.
“I can’t remember missing one,” he said of the popular festival event.
A 1971 Volkswagen station wagon, owned by Marc Carmichael of Indianapolis, featured a unique vehicle wrap with 52 album covers in the design. Carmichael purchased the vehicle in 2017 from Brown County, according to information detailing the vehicle’s history.
