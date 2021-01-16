Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Unsafe Building Committee, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The agenda includes continued public hearings for properties at: 204 Walnut St.; 158 W. Oak St.; and 117 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St..
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, 100 S. Main St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, work session to discuss strategic planning, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, East Warfield Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.