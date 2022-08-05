AUBURN — After a 10-year hiatus, Heaven Bound, a Southern gospel quartet, has reunited to perform Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
In reuniting, the group has updated their name with the times. The group — consisting of Bernie Muzzillo, Jerry Yoder, John McLaughlin, Galen Anspaugh and Carol Foley — are now known as Heaven Bound 2.0.
Before performing Sunday during the 8:45 a.m. service, the group gathered Thursday evening for one last run through in preparation for the performance.
Heaven Bound, which started in 2004, performed its last concert in April 2012.
The group said they quit performing simply because family got in the way.
“I have always missed it,” Muzzillo said. “We all enjoyed what we were doing. We have met a lot of great people over the years.”
McLaughlin agreed, saying the congregation at the church also missed the group’s performances.
The original group also featured Dale Williams and Bill Jones, who have since passed away. Despite the hiatus from performances the group, sang at each of the gentleman’s funerals.
McLaughlin said the opportunity to reunite came together with Foley’s availability. Foley is the pianist for the group.
The group in its heyday produced a compact disc of its songs, which is still currently used as music at a DeKalb County church.
McLaughlin said the group has had quite a journey over the years.
After their performance on Sunday, the group will next perform during Auburn Main Street and Downtown Auburn Business Association’s October First Friday event. The group will be performing at the Atrium Marketplace on Oct. 7.
