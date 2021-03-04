INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute this week recognized 23 law enforcement officers as part of the annual Indiana Drug Recognition Expert Awards Program.
James Bailey, an Indiana State Police trooper assigned to DeKalb County, received a longevity award for five years in the program.
A drug recognition expert is a police officer who has received specialized training to help identify drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Now in its sixth year, the awards program was created by the agency to recognize the contributions made by Indiana’s DRE’s.
ICJI presented 18 longevity awards for years of service, two leadership awards for going above and beyond and two emeritus awards for contributions made in retirement. Awards also were presented to one officer based on the number of evaluations conducted and to Louisiana-based J.O. Jones Consulting, LLC, for its support of the program.
“Drug recognition experts are critical to taking impaired drivers off the road,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “Their efforts have saved countless lives, and it was an honor to recognize their service and commitment to public safety.”
This year’s Officer David Moore DRE Officer of the Year Award was presented to Indiana State Police Trooper Noah Ewing. Ewing completed his DRE certification in 2019, and for the past two years he has conducted the most DRE evaluations of any officer in the state – 35 in 2020.
The Lt. Gary Dudley DRE Instructor of the Year Award was presented to Officer Michael Wittl with the Avon Police Department. Last year, Wittl was responsible for managing two DRE courses and their accompanying field certifications.
The 2021 award recipients were recognized at a ceremony at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
