With the holidays right around the corner, here is a thought-provoking question: Do you and your ex have a discussion and/or come to agreements and arrangements during the holidays that allow your child(ren) time with each other’s extended family?
While co-parenting through the holidays, it is important to remember that relationships that were and are important to your child(ren) prior to your separation or divorce are just as important after your separation or divorce.
You see, a separation or divorce does not change how children feel about their extended family. A child’s parents’ anger and emotion is what changes that. Anger and emotion about an ex should not involve extended family.
That being said, it is a very common outcome to many stories of separation and divorce. When we are going through it, we do share with our family and friends what’s going on, and what’s happening ... the good, the bad and the ugly. We do sometimes involve our family and friends and some do choose a side and develop opinions, and then relationships change forever as a result. It doesn’t have to be that way, and at least for the child(ren) caught in the middle of separation or divorce, it shouldn’t be that way.
It is important to remember to co-parent through the holidays, so they continue to be happy ones for the children and happy memories for them as well. The four formula parts can help with this. The positive mindset to applying the formula parts is part of the reason why they work and it’s all about choices.
I encourage you to listen to my podcast “Co-parenting Basics,” episode one, to hear mom and stepmom (Jess and Jenn) talk about how they applied the four formula parts to their co-parenting relationship and totally transformed their eight-year, high-conflict co-parenting situation to a no-conflict, pleasant and healthy co-parenting relationship and journey. It is motivating, inspiring, encouraging and is a message of hope to co-parents who may not see resolve for their situation. That is also the purpose of my column, to motivate, inspire and encourage hope for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting. I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.