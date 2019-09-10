AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department will sponsor a drive-through, free flu vaccine clinic and food drive Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the DeKalb High School parking lot on C.R. 427.
The clinic is supported by DeKalb Health and the DeKalb County Central United School District.
The vaccine available will be only for adults, 18 years of age and older. Free flu vaccine for DeKalb County school-aged children and their families will be offered separately on four dates in October, listed below.
At the drive-through clinic, a regular, quadrivalent vaccine will be available, and a higher-dose vaccine will be on hand for people when appropriate.
Vaccine will be administered until 2 p.m. or the supply is gone. Participants will drive through a series of stations, receive their flu vaccine in the arm and drive away. People are asked to wear short sleeves.
For those interested, freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
The point of distribution site being used for the clinic it is a layout that could be utilized for an emergency situation in the county. It would be used to distribute medications, supplies and more.
“Our goal is to have as many people as possible come through our POD for their flu shot. Familiarity with the setup will only make our county more prepared for an actual emergency,” said County Nurse Cheryl Lynch, R.N.
The Health Department and Homeland Security will work together during the clinic to roll out all of their preparedness equipment.
“The drive through-clinic will allow us to make sure everything is in good working order,” Lynch said. “Our staff and volunteers will have an opportunity to practice preparedness for the day. Feel free to contact the Health Department at 925-2220 if you have any questions. Hope to see you there!”
The Health Department is also hosting free clinics with only flu vaccine for DeKalb County school-age children and their families on Wednesday, Oct. 2; Monday Oct. 7; and Thursday, Oct. 10 from 3-6 p.m. each day. The vaccine will be administered to walk-ins (no appointments taken), on a first come, first served basis until the vaccine is gone.
On Monday, Oct. 21, from 9:30-11 a.m., walk-ins may come for just the flu vaccine. In the afternoon on Oct. 21, appointments only will be taken for free flu vaccine from 1-3:45 p.m.
