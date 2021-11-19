AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday and Tuesday.
Johnathan Angel of the 6500 block of St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gregory M. Barkley of the 3000 block of Marne Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Tyrone Ternet of the 2000 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Madyson Baumann-Childers of the 500 block of North Meadow Lane, Kendallville, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for arson, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 361 days.
Kyle Leon of the 1100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except six days, for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class C misdemeanor, and six days in jail for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and he received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Christopher Neely of the 300 block of 10th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 27 months of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Travis Nodine of the 1500 block of Waynedale Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year.
