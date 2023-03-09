Eckhart book sale features yearbooks
AUBURN — The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale will take place Saturday, with some special DeKalb High School yearbooks included in the sale.
There are 17 DeKalb High School Saber yearbooks from 2003-2004 and 25 Saber yearbooks from 2001-2002. The yearbooks are in like-new condition and will be offered at $3 each.
The sale will take place at the Library Annex building at 212 W. 12th St., and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information, contact head book sale volunteer Tom Woodfin at 740-9419.
