FORT WAYNE —Ivy Tech Community College has announced students selected to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall term.
To achieve this distinction, students must be seeking a degree, achieve at least a 3.50 grade-point average in non-academic skills advancement courses with no D or F grades, earn six or more Ivy Tech credits during the semester and have earned at least 12 non-ASA credits during their course of study.
Ashley: Sabrina Al-Kadhimi, Todd Hasselman, Trevor Hoyer and Brittany Moreno.
Auburn: Harrison Beard, Dalton Bell, Matthew Brandon, Cierra Bryant, Brianna Carpenter, Pamela Chorpenning, Mary Eyster, Ryan Fordeck, Shayla Fulk, Logan Greer, Angela Holt, Amanda Keen, Rachelle Klotz, Vincent Kumfer, Rachel Ramon, Jama Reimschisel, Preston Rigby, Regina Ritchie, Stephanie Schaaf, Jonathan Snyder, Courtney Strohm and Michelle Wood.
Butler: Randy Bowen, Patrick Ittner, Brandon Lee, Andrew Moore, Patricia Schnepp, Alexander Shaffer and Melissa Speelman.
Corunna: Curtis Martin and Zachary Williams.
Garrett: Libby Asher, Lucas Brock, Bryce Charles, Belle Clark, Sarah Fike, Calvin Gardner, Natalee Garrison, Brittany Golden, Sara Hanchar, Cole Shepherd, Gage Smith, Madelyn Stoner and Aleasha Wendel.
Hamilton: Tori Creager, Jana Schlosser, Melissa Short and Matthew Still.
St. Joe: Tiffany Hallam and Melissa Lee.
Spencerville: Wyatt Brooks, Carlina Hoag and Delaney Meisner.
Waterloo: Kenna Close, Jackson Gaddis, Zachary Hauter, Eden Perkins, Alexis Rosado and Timothy Schiek.
