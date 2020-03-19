AUBURN — A Coldwater, Michigan man was sentenced to two years in prison for stalking by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Leroy Leland, 61, of the 500 block of Marshall Road, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of an agreement. Brown sentenced Leland to four years of incarceration, with two years suspended and two years to served, followed by probation for two years. He received credit for 167 days he served in jail while he case was pending.
Leland was accused of stalking where the defendant threatens sexual battery, serious injury or death.
According to court documents, a Garrett woman told police she received harassing phone calls and advised police the caller might be Leland, who recently had been released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence for child molesting. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of harassment, a Class B misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
Dominique Sower of the 4100 block of Indiana Hills Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 550 days of incarceration and placed on probation for 10 years for dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. He received credit against the sentence for time he spent at Serenity House. As terms of probation, he must serve the first 1 1/2 years on work release, followed by two years on home detention.
Leslie Morton of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for failure to appear, a Level 6 felony.
