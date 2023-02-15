Fritch earn honors at Ball State
MUNCIE — Delaney Fritch of Butler has earned “Top 50 Recognition” at Ball State University’s second annual “Top 100 Students.”
Fritch is a senior in Ball State’s College of Sciences and Humanities and is majoring in political science.
This award recognizes 100 junior and senior undergraduates who represent the spirit of Beneficence, Ball State’s institutional statue that symbolizes the generosity of the five Ball brothers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.