AUBURN — DeKalb County Community Grab N’ Go will provide free meals to participants age 60 and older.
Each participant will receive 10 meals at no charge, which will be distributed first come, first served while supplies last.
Meals will be distributed Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, from 10-11 a.m., at the DeKalb County Council on Aging, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
People coming for meals should stay in their vehicles, and meals will be brought to them.
To participate, people should RSVP by call (260) 745-1200, ext., 234.
People picking up meals should have photo identification telephone number ready. Interested individuals 60 and older must be present to receive meals. No alternative pickup persons will be allowed. People coming for meals should wear masks.
Grab N’ Go is sponsored by the Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana Meals on Wheels Program. Its website is www.agingihs.org.
