AUBURN —The DeKalb Outdoor Theater continues its 12th season Friday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. with the Pajamas in the Park concert featuring Colleen McNabb-Everage.
Pajamas in the Park is targeting families and children from ages newborn on up, although the theater promises that everyone will enjoy McNabb-Everage’s singing.
All songs will be design for audience participation, with “Shake My Sillies Out”, “Down by the Bay” and “Tingalayo” as some of the fun kids’ songs.
McNabb-Everage will be backed by a trio of Casey Stansifer on bass, Brandon Ford on drumsand Fred Raif on keyboards.
The concert is sponsored by GiGi’s Playhouse, the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, with more than 48 locations across the United States and Mexico and 200 inquiries to start new locations all over the world. GiGi’s Playhouse works to change lives by providing free therapeutic, educational and career training programs for individuals of all ages.
From prenatal diagnosis to career skills, GiGi’s makes a lifetime commitment to families and helps maximize opportunities for daily achievement and lasting acceptance. The organization helps advance a vital social impact goal by showing the world what individuals with Down Syndrome can achieve as students, co-workers, volunteers, friends and valued members of their communities.
Bubbles, balls and free dance are welcome at Friday’s concert, the theater said. Audience members are encouraged to wear pajamas and funny hats.
Gates of the outdoor theater will open at 6 p.m. The theater grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Social distancing is required, and face masks are encouraged. Due to COVID19, no food or drink will be served on the property. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are accepted. Audience members are encouraged to bring a lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has ample off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax- deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
The theater’s complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. Its FaceBook page offers up-to-date information.
More information about GiGi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne and its free programs, volunteerism, impact partnerships, events and ways to support their families is at gigisplayhouse.org/fortwayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.