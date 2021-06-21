AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Both new patients are between the ages of 15 and 20.
The county has reported 40 cases in the first 22 days of June, an average of fewer than two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
The new cases bring the total to 4,437 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is taking place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Walk-ins are welcome, but people can save time by making an appointment at ourshot.in.gov (search for ZIP code 46721) or calling 2-1-1.
The clinic will give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires only one dose, and the Pfizer vaccine that requires two doses. Both vaccines are fully tested and highly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19, the DeKalb County Health Department said.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available for ages 12-17.
