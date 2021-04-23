WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School theater department will present the hit musical “Mamma Mia!” in four shows next weekend.
Performances will be:
• Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m.;
• Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and
• Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $8.
The DeKalb High School auditorium will be at a reduced capacity, and a mask and social distancing will be required.
Tickets are placed in pairs across the auditorium and will have seat numbers on them, as seating is assigned.
Ticket reservations can be made by calling Kassandra Fry, DeKalb High School music secretary, at 920-1012, ext. 2132, or sending email to kafry@dekalbcentral.net. As always, tickets also can be purchased at the door.
