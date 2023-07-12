More housing could be coming to Auburn

AUBURN — Auburn’s west side could see even more housing growth.
Auburn Woods, a 55.67-acre triangular piece of ground along the west side of Potter Drive that touches S.R. 8, could bring more than 350 residential units to the city.
Tuesday, the Auburn Plan Commission voted to recommend rezoning the Auburn Woods property from light industrial zoning to planned development district. The request was submitted by Corporate Anderson LLC, represented by Keith Dedrick of Avilla.
The property is southwest across the road from DeKalb County Community Corrections and features a wooded area. Dedrick said 12 town homes — with a total of 72 units — will be built first, with a goal to finish by spring or summer of 2024.
Between 200-300 apartment units would follow, to be located along the north boundary of the property.
Earlier this year, the city annexed the 77.96-acre Watson Estates development into its boundaries. Watson Estates will create 131 new residential homes along Lenora Lane, which would be extended west to connect to C.R. 19 on the south side of S.R. 8.
In Auburn Woods, the initial street will end in a cul-de-sac, but Dedrick said he wants to eventually extend the street west to connect to C.R. 19 on the north side of S.R. 8 to give another means of egress.
According to an establishment plan shared with the Plan Commission, a storm pond and self-storage units would be located on 10.01 acres to the south of the town homes.
The plan envisions 3.79 acres for commercial development, which abuts Peckhart Court. That piece has an existing access point from Potter Drive.
The remaining 0.99 acres that touches S.R. 8, Dedrick said, is too small to develop, but could possibly be an electric charging station or landscaping.
Plan Commission member Brett Carmer expressed concern for additional traffic the development would bring, but did not vote against the change in zoning.
“Is there any discussion with the state about traffic on S.R. 8?” Carmer asked. “That’s horrible out there as it is, and now you’re going to add left-hand turns onto S.R. 8 off Potter Drive. It’s bad out there.”
Dedrick said he didn’t know if a roundabout, traffic light or some other connection would be created. “Maybe they’ll bring it a little further in where Parkview’s at and line it up with Home Depot,” Dedrick said.
“I know if Parkview builds out there, something’s definitely going to have to happen,” Carmer said.
Plan Commission member Mike Makarewich said mixed use housing is needed in Auburn.
“I was told that rolling industrial over in this area was frowned upon and very difficult to do,” attendee Jessica Harty said. “I just have a question. Why now does it seem so simplistic to do in this area, and what precedence are we setting with a mixed use kind of property like this?
“Are we going to have to give this to everybody?” she asked. “I am very against turning this into that kind of zoning. It sets a precedent against all kinds of zoning in the area.
“For years, I was told it’s not easy to do. It’s frustrating that change seems to come quickly when somebody wants something.”
Tom Aschleman, who owns property nearby, including a wooded area, expressed concern about measures to control water and people. “I’m not against the zoning, but what measures are going to be taken to control water and control people. We have a big woods back there. If you’re putting apartments back there, what’s to keep everybody from going into there?”
Plan Commission president Don Myers and county liaison Mike Watson said drainage issues would be addressed prior to construction.
“As a city, we want to be a good neighbor to surrounding properties,” Myers said.
“A lot of your questions, Tom, are probably more related to when the development plan comes before the plan commission rather than zoning,” Watson said.
“With Parkview coming in there, we know it’s inevitable that they’re going to end up coming in there … we’re also going to have to have housing somewhere along the lines,” Plan Commission member Heather Stanley said.
“I’m assuming that we will be working with the state on an intersection program of some sort to organize that for the flow of traffic,” Plan Commission member Jim Turcovsky said.
“I can’t say for sure any details, but Parkview is working with INDOT. They’re trying to formulate a traffic plan … intersections, they’re looking at the overpass, a diverging diamond, but I don’t have any details on anything,” Auburn City Engineer and Plan Commission member Daryl McConnell said.
Stanley made a motion for a favorable recommendation, seconded by Makarewich. No one voted in opposition.
The recommendation for the change in zoning classification now goes to the Auburn Common Council for approval.
The Auburn Woods development will need to go primary plat approval and the residential components would need secondary plat approval.
