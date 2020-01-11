Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees, 903 S. Wayne St., reorganization meeting.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, Board of Finance meeting, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The board’s reorganization meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The agenda includes election of board officers and board appointments.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. The agenda includes a development plan for Flagstar Bank, 812 W. 7th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
