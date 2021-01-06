AUBURN — As residents ring in 2021, Auburn Tri Kappa is reminding DeKalb County residents to schedule their mammograms for the year and continue breast self-awareness.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. With busy schedules, women often neglect having their yearly breast cancer screening as recommended by the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer diagnosed in the early stages has a 98% cure rate. However, breast cancer remains the second-highest cause of cancer death among women.
The mission of Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out is a call to action and education of community members about the crucial importance of early detection. Auburn Tri Kappa has established a financial aid fund available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing, or treatment of breast cancer. Applications are available at many health care providers including St. Martin’s Clinic, Francine’s Friends, United Way of DeKalb County, Auburn Massage Centre, DeKalb County Health Department, online at TriKappaAuburn.org, and at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.
"Our goal has always been to educate our community on the importance of early detection. Reminding our loved ones about self awareness and annual screenings is the only way to ensure our numbers decrease. Creating the Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out Fund, we have been able to grant over 60 DeKalb County residents, with new applications coming in more frequently. We are proud to lead in these efforts and continue assisting in the needs of our community,” said Melissa Eshbach, co-chair of Tri Kappa Pink Out.
Auburn Tri Kappa will host the seventh annual Pink Out in DeKalb County on May 20 with the goal of raising awareness in the community, educating about early detection and saving lives.
Anyone with questions may contact the Pink Out committee directly or email AuburnTriKappa@gmail.com. Updates and sponsorship opportunities will be posted on the Tri-Kappa Auburn Facebook page and website www.TriKappaAuburn.org.
