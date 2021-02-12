AUBURN — Entries for artwork to be featured on new banners in downtown Auburn is due today.
Auburn Main Street is preparing to order new banners for downtown light poles with an opportunity for up to 30 unique banners to be hung in an art district on Sixth and Main streets.
“Banners will be hung year-round and will expand the momentum of creating an art culture in the Sixth/Main Street corridor. We are thrilled to get artists involved in this movement” said Ann Finchum, economic vitality chair for Auburn Main Street. “The banners will be revealed in early spring.”
Since 2017, Auburn Main Street's Economic Vitality Committee has worked collaboratively to revitalize Sixth and Main streets: first, with the revitalization of street work with the Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the City of Auburn through the Main Street Revitalization Grant Program; then in 2019 and 2020 with the creation of murals through crowdfunding with Patronicity and Indiana Housing & Community Development Affairs.
Interested artists should send an email with no more than two digital images of artwork to be submitted. Art representations are welcome in painting, sculpture, photography, writing, music, installation and performance. Artists must include the title for the pieces and their contact information.Images of artwork should be attached to the to email in a PDF or JPEG file. All artists must be 18 years or older and Indiana residents. Preference will go to local artists in Auburn and DeKalb County.
All required information and images should be submitted to information@AuburnMainStreet.org. Artists will be contacted by no later than Feb. 19 if their artwork has been accepted.
By submitting these images, artists are permitting Auburn Main Street and the City of Auburn use their artwork on the banners that will be used for exhibit, galler and any promotional materials.
The Mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown.
For more information about Auburn Main Street, visit AuburnMainStreet.org or social media @AuburnMainStreet.
