SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cards, noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fat Tuesday Party, 5:30-7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; free pancakes from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and live music by the DeKalb High School jazz band from 6:15-7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required.
Grandparents’ and Caregivers Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. The group will host a “Community Conversation” about the needs and concerns of grandparents. At the table will be representatives from the United Way of DeKalb County, Eckhart Public Library, Before 5, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Headstart and other agencies.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Free community meal, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m. by appointment, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Scrabble Club, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cribbage, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Giving Back, making pads for cancer patients, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. Adults of all ages are welcome and may bring snacks to share.
Enter under the east portico, and the game room is on the left. Chris Goodman, the new facilitator, welcomes former players and new players to the weekly event.
Saturday, Feb. 29
State legislators will meet with constituents at 9 a.m. at the Auburn City Hall Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn. Sen. Susan Glick, Sen. Dennis Kruse and Rep. Ben Smaltz will share updates on this year’s legislative session and answer questions.
Sunday, March 1
Farmer Appreciation Day, 1-4 p.m., JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. All local farmers and their families are welcome to a free day at the JAM Center. This includes complimentary refreshments and access to the pool, splash pad, gym and fitness center. Those who sign up for a new membership will receive free enrollment. There will also be a drawing for a free family membership.
Tuesday, March 3
Financial Peace University, JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, 6:30-8 p.m. Middle and high school parents and their families are invited to learn more about money management and saving for the future in this nine-week course. More information can be found at myjamcenter.org, or by calling 357-1917.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, March 4
DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association, meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th Street. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be a representative from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Jean at 908-7678 or Kay at 925-3247)to make meal reservations by Sunday, March 1.
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Lenten luncheon, noon, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 C.R. 59, Butler, with Dean Blimline of the Butler United Methodist Church speaking.
Friday, March 6
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Scuba diving course begins, JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, for those who are interested in learning more about scuba diving and those who want to become certified scuba divers. More information can be found at myjamcenter.org, or by calling 357-1917.
Monday, March 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, March 10
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, March 13
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 17
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Get Fit Garrett informational meeting, 7:15 p.m., JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. The six-week program focuses on transforming habits for the better. The program will begin April 6. More information can be found at myjamcenter.org, or by calling 357-1917.
Friday, March 20
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, March 21
Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Monday, March 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, March 24
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, March 27
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, March 31
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, April 1
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday, April 2
Ninth annual Rotary Club Dessert Duel, 6:30-8 p.m., Kruse Plaza on C.R. 11-A, south of Auburn. Tickets priced at $10 per person entitle a guest to sample 10 desserts, plus coffee and water. Live music will be featured.
Friday, April 3
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Knights of Columbus fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 7
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, April 10
DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, 6:30-7:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1203 E. 7th St, Auburn; full breakfast, music, singing and a message from area clergy.
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Monday, April 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, April 14
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, April 18Beef and noodle dinner: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, freewill offering.
Tuesday, April 21
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, April 28
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Monday, Aprll 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, May 5
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 6
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
Monday, May 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, May 12
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, May 19
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, May 26
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 3
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, June 8
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, June 22
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, July 1
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, July 13
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, July 27
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Aug. 10
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 24
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Sept. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Sept. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Oct. 12
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Oct. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Simple Servings community lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
