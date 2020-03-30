BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District will begin its “grab and go” meals for students this week.
Students without wi-fi access at home can go to one of the school buildings.
Wi-fi access will be available from the east parking lot at Butler Elementary School as well as the north and south ends of the school.
At Riverdale Elementary School, wi-fi access will be available in the east parking lot next to the baseball fields and in the playground area at the south end of the school.
At Eastside Junior-Senior High School, wi-fi access will be available in the east parking lot next to the gym and auditorium.
