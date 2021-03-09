AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners and members of their jail committee met with the Elevatus architecture firm of Fort Wayne Monday afternoon and began reviewing possible site plan options for a new jail.
Elevatus has been selected to design a new jail to replace the existing jail in downtown Auburn.
Elevatus presented two potential architectural site plan options for a new jail that would be located north of the Community Corrections Center, on county-owned land north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn. The corrections center sits on the south part of a property at the end of new Potter Drive.
Both jail options included areas for administration, intake and cells, as well as areas for future cell expansion and a future office building, along with storage space.
Architect Tony Vie said he favored the option that takes a prototype design already used by Elevatus on other jails. Vie said any future expansion would not be a disruption to day-to-day jail operations.
Both options also included separate parking areas for the public and staff, as well as space for future parking.
Vie said the prototype design is efficient, and both options offer flexibility. DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II noted the importance of the ease in adding another cell pod in the future.
Vie also updated the committee on his efforts to update a jail study conducted in 2016. Vie said he does not think the outcome of the updates will be much different from findings in the original study.
The committee also reviewed a drawing of a potential floor plan for the new jail’s administration area. Features of the plan included private offices for key personnel; a multi-purpose room; rooms and offices for training; storage rooms; interview rooms; a break room; an armory; locker rooms; areas where inmates can meet with attorneys; a clerical area; a physical training room; and locker rooms.
“We’ve been working stacked up on top of each other,” Cserep said of current conditions at the jail, while explaining the need for the spaces proposed on the floor plan. “We’ve been doing a lot with a little.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.