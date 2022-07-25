AUBURN — Two DeKalb County residents are dead following a Monday morning shooting incident, Indiana State Police said.
At approximately 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Griswold Court to investigate a report of shots fired. As Auburn police officers arrived, a black passenger vehicle was leaving the area. Auburn Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop with that vehicle, but the driver fled.
Officers from Auburn Police, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police became involved in the ensuing vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ran southeast of Auburn on C.R. 46A and ended up northbound on C.R. 51. Officers were able to successfully employ a tire deflation device on C.R. 51 at S.R. 8.
The suspect vehicle continued fleeing at slow speeds north on C.R. 51. Nearing C.R. 40, officers reported shots being fired from within the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle came to a stop on C.R. 51 south of C.R. 40.
When officers approached the vehicle, they found two injured occupants. There was an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the rear seat, and then an adult female driver who was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began medical aid on the female driver until EMS personnel arrived and took over. All life saving measures were unsuccessful. Both the male and the female were pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured during this incident and no shots were fired by officers. No persons were found to be injured at the Griswold Court residence where the incident began.
Indiana State Police is the lead investigating agency. Preliminarily, detectives believe this this was a domestic related situation that resulted in a murder/suicide. However, detectives are still gathering facts as to what took place at the Griswold Court residence prior to the vehicle pursuit, and the relationship between the two deceased.
Investigators are working with the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office to confirm identities and to make the necessary family notifications.
Once identifications have been confirmed and family notifications made, an update to this release will follow.
State police said this is an ongoing and active criminal investigation. At this time, there is no further information to release.
