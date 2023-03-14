K-9 joins SRO at DeKalb Central schools

WATERLOO — The newest member of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is getting used to his new surroundings.
Paired with school resource officer Josh Heffelfinger, Odin is the new K-9 officer at DeKalb Central schools.
A black Lab bred for detection work, Odin comes to the district from FMK9 of Michigan.
“The school’s wanted a dog for a while. They’ve had three previous dogs with former SROs,” Heffelfinger said. “When I became SRO, I wanted to be a handler — it’s been a childhood thing of mine.”
Odin became part of the sheriff’s department Feb. 13, a day after his birthday, and started being introduced to the school environment the following day.
“We’re doing simple training now, but over the summer, when school is out of session, he and I will go to Allen County K-9 Academy and certify him,” Heffelfinger said. That training will include narcotics, firearms and tracking.
Odin is named for a Norse god, Heffelfinger explained. The district previously had a K-9 named Baron, so he felt another name was appropriate.
“I feel like hanging up the jersey a little bit, so I put it out to all the high school and middle school kids. They got to vote on a name. I threw out some names that I liked and they were able to write in anything they liked.”
More than 1,000 votes were received, with Odin receiving over 300 votes.
“That was cool that the kids got to be involved in picking the name,” Heffelfinger said.
The newest addition to the DeKalb environment has quickly gained a following.
“He’s definitely beloved here. He probably has 500 people pet him a day,” Heffelfinger said. “He’s quite popular.”
The acclimation process is ongoing while Odin’s training continues. “It’s definitely a big culture shock from what he came from to where he is now,” Heffelfinger said.
“There’s a vestibule he doesn’t like in the central office, but he’s very, very good with people,” Heffelfinger said. “We really didn’t have to acclimate him with people. He loves every minute of it.”
During the day, Heffelfinger and Odin will work on obedience measures. The dog is also being trained for drug imprinting using a box and ball.
“I have a box that you put stuff inside of — whatever it may be.
“Any time he goes up and sniffs the box, he’ll get his ball.
“He knows that scent gets him his ball. We’re at the very early stages of stuff.”
Heffelfinger was a part-time SRO for three years while also working the road, largely at the middle school and at Waterloo Elementary.
Heffelfinger has been in law enforcement since 2015, beginning at the DeKalb County Jail. He then went to the Waterloo Marshal’s Office, working the road for five years before rejoining the sheriff’s office at the beginning of the year.
On Jan. 5, he became full-time SRO at the school, covering all six schools in the district. He has an office at the high school and Odin goes home with him every night.
“I was excited to be an SRO here because this is where I went to school,” he said. “I married my high school sweetheart so it just feels like home.”
Heffelfinger said Odin has a great personality. “He’s very calm and collected all of the time, for a dog, especially of his caliber who is willing to work as long and hard as he can and does.
“He’s a superstar here. He’s pretty famous and he’ll steal the show no matter where we go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.