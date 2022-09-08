BUTLER — While the Butler City Council didn’t comment or take action on a draft of an ordinance regarding the use of golf carts and off-road vehicles within the city limits, one person spoke up at Tuesday’s meeting.
Robert Beck said he’s neither for or against the matter, but raised several questions.
“I’m struggling to see the purpose for it,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in the community that are not in favor of it, that won’t come up and talk about it.”
He expressed concern about truck traffic on U.S. 6 and golf carts either attempting to cross or use that roadway with those large vehicles, as well as possible underage use of golf carts or use of those vehicles in parks.
“I’m just not seeing the need for it,” Beck stated. “I’m not seeing the need for the added burden on our law enforcement or the community
“We don’t live next to a golf course. We’re not a retirement community. We don’t live next to a campground or an RV park that supports those things,” he continued. “I’m struggling to see the future for it. Convince me that there’s a purpose in the community for it.”
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh asked council members and department heads to review the draft and recommend any changes to it before considering it for a vote.
Mayor Mike Hartman reminded residents that operating golf carts and ORVs is not allowed in the city limits.
“Since this discussion has been introduced, everyone at this table can say they’ve seen an uptick of ORVs and golf carts on the streets,” Hartman said. “They must have felt that since we’re talking about it, that’s giving them a green light to put them on the street.
“It’s not a green light for them. It’s probably going to hurt them in the long run,” he said.
Council holds two public hearings
Jessie Johnson from Wessler Engineering presented an engineering report for the North Broadway water main, storm and sanitary sewer replacement, necessary for the city’s application for a state revolving fund loan.
Johnson said the project is about 90% designed and is slated to begin in April 2023, to be completed by April 2024. The project will replace the existing water main from the U.S. 6 and S.R. 1 intersection and service lines and sewer mains and laterals from Green Street. Both projects would end at Monroe Street.
In her review, Johnson said the existing water main is an aging, ductile iron pipe with lead service lines. In the past five years, there have been eight water main breaks, including one that drained the city’s water tower.
The sewer mains and laterals are nearly 100 years old, and failure could result in costly emergency repairs or sinkholes.
The plan would include a new 10-inch water main in the street with new house connections and fire hydrants. The new sewer main would be in diameters of 10, 12 and 15 inches, with new laterals to the right-of-way of properties.
The project will include complete road rehabilitation, new sidewalks on both sides and new streetlights.
In response to a question by District 2 Council member Mark Cline, Johnson said the existing water main will be abandoned in place. The new water main will be installed along the west side of North Broadway.
After the second public hearing — for an ordinance that will eliminate the utility receipt tax and lower water rates by about 56 cents for a 4,000-gallon per month user — the City Council unanimously passed it on two readings, with a third reading to follow at the Sept. 19 meeting.
Code enforcement officer gives report
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry submitted his August activity report.
There were 17 tall grass complaints, with all taken care of and city crews mowing three. There were 10 complaints of tall weeds, with all issues resolved. There was one brush complaint, with the brush having been removed.
There were eight reports of curbside trash out early, with all eight removed. Fry said there were six notices of vehicles with expired plates. Of those, five have been removed with one notice still open.
Fry received one complaint of camping in tents longer than allowed. That issue has been resolved. There was one complaint of a sign blocking the view of traffic, with the sign being removed.
There were two animal-related complaints: one with more dogs than allowed by ordinance, which has been resolved; and the other raising chickens in an area other than agricultural, which is not allowed by ordinance. Fry said that case is open for City Council review.
Other business
In other business, Hartman said he has a meeting today with Indiana Department of Transportation officials to discuss the railroad situation and issues that arose during recent crossing closures.
The City Council approved trick-or-treat to be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The Butler Main Street Association will hold trunk-or-treat in the downtown area from 5-7 p.m. that night.
The Board of Works approved a Hometown Heroes event this Saturday. The 100 and 200 blocks of South Broadway and 100 blocks of East and West Oak streets will be closed during the event.
