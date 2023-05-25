FORT WAYNE — Democratic candidate for Congress Phil Goss will host two launch events during Memorial Day weekend before joining the Allen County Democratic Party to march in the Waynedale Parade.
The Goss campaign officially launched Wednesday before the Allen County Lunch Club. On Friday, Goss will appear at the Auburn Brewing Co., 309 N. Main St., from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, he will join the Huntington County Democratic Party for a launch event from 1-3 p.m. at Democratic headquarters, 37 Washington St., Huntington.
“It’s a very exciting time for the 3rd District,” said campaign manager John Stephens. “Phil Goss is the best candidate I have seen run in the 3rd District since Jill Long-Thompson.”
The Goss campaign will wrap up the inaugural weekend of events by marching in the Waynedale Parade in Fort Wayne, where his vintage Chevy C-10 will be on display.
“It is time that our district has the right representation,” Goss said. “I look forward to talking to voters from all walks of life this weekend and throughout the campaign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.